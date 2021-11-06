Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. FIL Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 319.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 22.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 15.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 315,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Horizon by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 464,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

