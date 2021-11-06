Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,631,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 139,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

SWKS opened at $164.06 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.