Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 116,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $143.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.