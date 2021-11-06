Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

TM opened at $179.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

