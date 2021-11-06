Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.70.

FTNT stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.19. 1,678,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $349.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.08 and a 200-day moving average of $268.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

