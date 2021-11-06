Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $349.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

