Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.09.

Fortis stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fortis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,310,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,101,000 after buying an additional 189,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

