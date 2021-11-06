Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Insider Cheri M. Phyfer Sells 23,715 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

