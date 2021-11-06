Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.18. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 278,023 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,160. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

