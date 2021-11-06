Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

