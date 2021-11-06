Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 7,500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $221.68 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.73 and a one year high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 106.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.