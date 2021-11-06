Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,088. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

