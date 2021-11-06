Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.