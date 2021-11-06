Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 2.4%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 7,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRHLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

