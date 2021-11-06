Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

