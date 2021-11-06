Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €64.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FME. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

Shares of FME stock opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.50 and a 200-day moving average of €65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

