Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.23.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

