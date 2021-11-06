Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

