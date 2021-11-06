Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $116.93 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

