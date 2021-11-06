Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Posts Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

