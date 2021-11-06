FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $227,949. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

