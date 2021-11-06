FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,929,000 after buying an additional 116,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 110,835 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $149.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

