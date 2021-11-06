Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $19.30. Funko shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 25,277 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Funko’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth about $4,286,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $957.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

