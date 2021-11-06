FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Issued By Truist Securiti

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IART. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

IART opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

