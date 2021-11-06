FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

