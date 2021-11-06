FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,837 shares of company stock worth $20,896,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

