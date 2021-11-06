FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Banc of California stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

