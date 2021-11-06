FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Issued By Truist Securiti

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $8.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

