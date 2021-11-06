FY2021 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.