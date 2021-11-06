FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

