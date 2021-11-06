FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.