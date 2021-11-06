FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

