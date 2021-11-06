FY2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Reduced by Analyst

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $335.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

