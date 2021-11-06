FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Boosted by William Blair

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE CNA opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

