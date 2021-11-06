FY2021 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.