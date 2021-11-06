FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $11.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

