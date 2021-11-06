FY2021 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

NYSE:GXO opened at $93.49 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

