FY2021 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:GXO opened at $93.49 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.