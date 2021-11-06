FY2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

TSE:IAG opened at C$74.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

