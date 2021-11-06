FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $26.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 136.06% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

