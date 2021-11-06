FY2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.04.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $139.94 and a 52 week high of $228.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,389 shares of company stock worth $39,919,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

