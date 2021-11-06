FY2021 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $95.00 on Friday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

