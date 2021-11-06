FY2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increased by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $11.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPG. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $170.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,829,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,728,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.