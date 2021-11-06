FY2021 EPS Estimates for trivago Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for trivago in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

