FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Boosted by William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.55.

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.15. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

