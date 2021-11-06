FY2022 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.23). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

