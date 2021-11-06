FY2022 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.24.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

CVS opened at $93.78 on Thursday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $16,706,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in CVS Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.