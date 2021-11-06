FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

