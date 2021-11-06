FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Issued By Piper Sandler

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish expects that the technology company will post earnings of $14.57 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $530.54 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $254.59 and a 12-month high of $533.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.37.

Arista Networks shares are going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,823 shares of company stock worth $140,130,047. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

