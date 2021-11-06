Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.69) on Friday. Galliford Try has a 52 week low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The company has a market cap of £228.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

