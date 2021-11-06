GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $239,395.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. GAMB has a market cap of $14.34 million and $239,395.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

