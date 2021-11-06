Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,251,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gannett by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

GCI stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $818.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

